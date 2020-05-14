Big 12 President Announces ‘We’re Going To Play Football’ This Fall

A Big 12 university president announced on Wednesday evening that there will be college football played this fall.

West Virginia President Gordon Gee, who previously led Ohio State University, is incredibly optimistic about the 2020 college football season.

“We are going to play football in the Fall, even if I have to suit up,” Gee joked.

Gee is pretty used to dealing with major college football. He was Ohio State’s president during the Jim Tressel scandal and has since been at West Virginia, where the Mountaineers contend in the Big 12.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is optimistic about the 2020 season, too.

“I’ve had many many conversations — there will be football [in 2020],” Meyer said in response to Joel Klatt’s thoughts on the 2020 season. “And there are certain areas of the country that have not been impacted by the C virus and so they will play football. I’ve talked to enough people that they’re adamant that this will happen, and what that’s going to look like, to be determined, but they’ll be playing, there’ll be football this fall.”

Conferences like the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC seem optimistic about the 2020 season. The Pac-12 might be less optimistic, with places like California and Oregon getting hit hard by the pandemic.

The 2020 college football season is scheduled to begin in early September.