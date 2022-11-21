Big 12 Star Has Already Declared For 2023 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks on stage to kick off round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

At least one Power Five college football player has declared for next year's NFL Draft.

Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson declared for the NFL Draft on Monday after injuring his right foot on Nov. 12 against Kansas.

His fractured foot will require surgery and thus force him to miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

"Unfortunately I broke a bone in my foot and despite my best efforts to work through it, multiple doctors have advised me to get it fixed immediately. Although I have to stay off my foot for the next couple of months, I will be 100 percent healthy and prepared for the NFL draft workouts where I plan to continue to prove that I’m the best defensive player in this upcoming draft," Wilson said, via ProFootballTalk.

Wilson is projected to go in the first round and that looks to be about right, based on his play this season.

He compiled 61 tackles (36 solo), seven sacks, and one forced fumble before he got hurt.

Texas Tech is currently 6-5 overall after it took down Iowa State on Saturday, 14-10.