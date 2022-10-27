Big Decision Made In The Viral Professional Fishing Scandal

This picture taken on November 3, 2020 shows a general view of of fishermen in their boats by the main port of Maqil in Iraq's southern city of Basra overlooking the Shatt al-Arab river, formed by the confluence of the Euphrates and the Tigris. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP) (Photo by HUSSEIN FALEH/AFP via Getty Images) HUSSEIN FALEH/Getty Images

Last month, Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan were considered the winners of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship event. However, they were busted for stuffing their walleye with lead weights and other debris.

On Thursday, the sports world received an update on Cominsky and Runyan.

Cominsky and Runyan pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges this week. They had a brief court appearance in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley has already said that he believes Cominsky and Runyan's alleged actions are criminal.

"I take all crime very seriously, and I believe what these two individuals attempted to do was not only dishonorable but also criminal," O'Malley said, via Fox News Digital.

The other competitors from the Lake Erie tournament were understandably furious with Cominsky and Runyan when weights were found in their walleye.

Cominsky and Runyan would've won $28,760 in prizes if they didn't cheat. Instead, they'll face legal action.