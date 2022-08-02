Big Fight At 49ers Practice On Tuesday Afternoon

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tuesday brought yet another training camp scuffle ahead of the 2022 season.

According to San Francisco 49ers insider David Lombardi of The Athletic, veteran linebacker Fred Warner got into a touch up with up-and-coming wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the whistle during today's practice.

"The annoyance escalated into a melee," Lombardi reports.

According to further reports, recently-extended star Deebo Samuel also got in on the action.

"First rough stuff of training camp: Brandon Aiyuk seemed to take exception to some post-catch swatting from Fred Warner and the LBs. Deebo Samuel bolted into the fray from 20 yards away to help his fellow wideout," Niners insider Matt Barrows added.

Several punches were thrown and the Niners were forced to pause practice after the brawl.

Warner, an All-Pro linebacker in 2020, is coming off a 2021 season with a career-high 137 tackles. The Niners are still waiting on a breakout season from Aiyuk after two mediocre campaigns to start his NFL career.

Stay tuned for a possible video clip of this training camp scuffle.