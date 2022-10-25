Big Jets, Jaguars Trade Has Officially Been Announced

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

After losing standout rookie running back Breece Hall to an ACL injury, the New York Jets officially made the move to acquire Jaguars RB James Robinson on Tuesday.

"We have traded [James Robinson] to the New York Jets," the team announced via Twitter.

Robinson had been the team's leading rusher for the past two seasons. Now he's on his way to the Jets in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in next year's draft.

With Hall's injury, and Robinson recently losing his starting job to Travis Etienne, the deal makes sense for both sides.

That said, it'll be difficult for New York to replace Hall's production. The rookie out of Iowa State was top-10 in the league in rushing and had scored a touchdown in four straight games prior to going down with season-ending knee injury.

Robinson figures to pair up with Michael Carter in the Jets' backfield going forward.