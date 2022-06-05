Big Notre Dame Recruiting Prediction Made: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fighting Irish fans are hoping Tom Loy's crystal ball prediction holds true.

On Sunday, the college football writer revealed he has Notre Dame landing an eventual commitment from class of 2024 five-star QB CJ Carr.

Here's a look at some of the reaction from the college football world.

"LMFAOOO Lloyd Carr’s fucking grandson is gunna end up at ND," laughed one user. "What a time."

"Well this is interesting," another commented. "ND is one of the schools heavily involved with 2023 5-star QB Dante Moore. Could they really get two 5-star QBs to commit in back to back classes?"

"GOOD MORNINGGGGG," tweeted an Irish fan in all-caps.

"Michigan down massively."

"... absolutely love it!" said another Notre Dame fan.

"THIS IS AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" tweeted another ND follower.

Hard to imagine Michigan letting this one slip away. But, what a get it would be for Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame staff.