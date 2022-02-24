Big Ten 4-Star Quarterback Enters NCAA’s Transfer Portal

Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3.

Alaimo joined the Boilermakers’ program as a four-star recruit in the 2020 class.

Purdue QB Michael Alaimo has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned. Former four-star recruit who was part of the Boilermakers’ 2020 recruiting class.https://t.co/xWsWSZF8sP — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 24, 2022

For the first two seasons of his collegiate career, Alaimo worked as a reserve quarterback option behind Jack Plummer and Aidan O’Connell. He took his first and only snap with Purdue this past season, rushing for -3 yards.

O’Connell took the starting job over Plummer midway through the 2021 season and announced his decision to return and use his sixth year of eligibility in 2022. In response to this, Plummer announced his decision to transfer to the Cal Golden Bears after the 2o21 season.

Purdue landed four-star quarterback prospect Brady Allen in this year’s 2022 recruiting class, introducing even more competition for Alaimo.

The Boilermakers finished the 2021 season with a solid 9-4 record and a Music City Bowl victory.