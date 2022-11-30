Big Ten Announces Its Offensive Player Of The Year

COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his third quarter touchdown with teammate C.J. Stroud #7 during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Earlier Wednesday morning, the Big Ten announced its awards for the 2022 college football season.

There were plenty of players from the top teams who graced the first-team All-Conference selections. However, only one offensive player could win the most coveted award.

For the fifth year in a row, an Ohio State quarterback took home the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award. The honor went to star quarterback C.J. Stround, who led the second highest-scoring offense in college football.

"5th straight year a Buckeye has won @B1Gfootball Offensive Player of the Year," the Buckeyes said in a tweet.

Stroud won the award for the second-consecutive year, following in the footsteps of Justin Fields, who did the same thing. Before them, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins took home the award in 2018.

The last non-Ohio State quarterback to win the award was Penn State running back Saquon Barkley in 2017.