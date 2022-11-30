Big Ten Announces Its Offensive Player Of The Year
Earlier Wednesday morning, the Big Ten announced its awards for the 2022 college football season.
There were plenty of players from the top teams who graced the first-team All-Conference selections. However, only one offensive player could win the most coveted award.
For the fifth year in a row, an Ohio State quarterback took home the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award. The honor went to star quarterback C.J. Stround, who led the second highest-scoring offense in college football.
"5th straight year a Buckeye has won @B1Gfootball Offensive Player of the Year," the Buckeyes said in a tweet.
Stroud won the award for the second-consecutive year, following in the footsteps of Justin Fields, who did the same thing. Before them, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins took home the award in 2018.
The last non-Ohio State quarterback to win the award was Penn State running back Saquon Barkley in 2017.