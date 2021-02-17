Big Ten Announces Makeup Date For Nebraska-Penn State Game

COVID-19 cancelations and postponements have made this NCAA basketball season pretty tough to navigate. In the wake of a postponed late-January game, Nebraska and Penn State have officially announced a make-up date.

On Wednesday afternoon, both programs released statements saying the game will now take place on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The tipoff time will be released sometime later this week.

.@PennStateMBB's schedule for next week just got a little busier https://t.co/mVFFK5YsBK — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 17, 2021

January was a rough month for both of these programs.

Starting with a postponed Jan. 3 matchup against No. 10 Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions were forced to miss four straight games due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the program. Soon after PSU recovered from their virus scare, Nebraska was hit with one of their own. The originally-scheduled matchup with Penn State on Jan. 30 was the fifth straight game the ‘Huskers were forced to postpone.

COVID-19 issues aside, neither team is having a very good season so far. At 5-13, Nebraska has now dropped five of its last six games since returning to play on Feb. 6.

But who was that one win against? Penn State.

On Sunday, the Cornhuskers claimed at closely-contested 62-61 win over the Nittany Lions. With this loss, PSU fell to 7-10 on the season.

Leading up to the rematch on Tuesday, Nebraska will look for wins over Maryland and Purdue. Penn State is burdened with a much tougher path, taking on No. 4 Ohio State and No. 11 Iowa over the next two games.