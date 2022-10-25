Big Ten Announces When 2023 Football Schedule Will Be Revealed

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Vonn Bell #11 and Joshua Perry #37 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Big Ten has announced its schedule release date for the 2023 college football season.

Next year's slate of games will be revealed during a schedule-release show on Big Ten Network tomorrow at noon ET.

The Big Ten conference is looking strong so far this season. No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State bot sit atop the conference table with undefeated records. No. 13 Penn State comes in next with its only loss coming at the hands of the Wolverines. The Nittany Lions will face off against the Buckeyes this coming weekend.

No. 17 Illinois is the only ranked team on the Big Ten West side of the table with a 6-1 overall record. They'll face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this weekend with a chance to extend their division lead.

Stay tuned for tomorrow's full schedule release.