Big Ten Assistant Coach Was Fired After Saturday's Loss
Indiana made a coaching change after Saturday's loss to Michigan.
Hoosiers offensive line coach/run game coordinator Rod Carey has been relieved of his duties. Rod Carey, who is a former offensive lineman for the program, will replace him.
"I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program, head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. "He represented IU in a first-class manner, but I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the offensive line room."
The Hoosiers fell to the Wolverines by 21 on Saturday afternoon, 31-10, and are now 3-3 on the season.
Hiller had been with the program for six seasons before he was let go after this game. He's coached 23 players to the NFL during his 28-year career as a coach.
The Hoosiers will hope that this change benefits them as they try to at least make a bowl game by the end of the season.