Big Ten Assistant Coach Was Fired After Saturday's Loss

BLOOMINGTON, IN - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Tom Allen of the Indiana Hoosiers is seen during the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Memorial Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Indiana made a coaching change after Saturday's loss to Michigan.

Hoosiers offensive line coach/run game coordinator Rod Carey has been relieved of his duties. Rod Carey, who is a former offensive lineman for the program, will replace him.

"I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program, head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. "He represented IU in a first-class manner, but I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the offensive line room."

The Hoosiers fell to the Wolverines by 21 on Saturday afternoon, 31-10, and are now 3-3 on the season.

Hiller had been with the program for six seasons before he was let go after this game. He's coached 23 players to the NFL during his 28-year career as a coach.

The Hoosiers will hope that this change benefits them as they try to at least make a bowl game by the end of the season.