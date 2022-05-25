Big Ten Baseball Tournament Announces Decision On Day 1

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Fans hoping to get their fill of Big Ten tournament baseball games will have to wait the conference said Wednesday.

Thanks to inclement weather, all of the day's games have been pushed back.

Per Big Ten Baseball's official account, "Bad news, #B1GBaseball fans... Due to the threat of inclement weather, today's games are officially postponed. We appreciate your patience as we continue to work through the rescheduling process."

The Big Ten had two games scheduled for Day 1 of the tourney.

No. 3 Iowa was supposed to take on No. 6 Penn State at 5 PM, followed by a matchup between No. 2 Rutgers and No. 7 Purdue in the late window.

There's no word yet on when first pitch will be for either of the games. But, the Big Ten will be sharing an update with fans as soon as possible.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place May 25-29.