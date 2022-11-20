Big Ten Championship Game Scenarios Have Been Revealed

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

With just one week to go before the regular season wraps up, the Big Ten Championship picture has begun to take shape.

According to College Football on FOX's Bryan Fischer, the B1G title game scenarios are as follows: "Iowa wins [vs.] Nebraska on Black Friday and they're in Indy. A loss opens the door for Purdue with a win. Ohio State-Michigan winner will be waiting."

After the reveal, college football fans got to talking about how the Big Ten should/will shake out.

"Unpopular take, as written Wednesday," said Purdue writer Brian Neubert. "Share the title, print a banner, rest up an extra week before a bowl game and let Ohio State be Iowa’s problem."

"Really should just delay OSU-Michigan a week, play it in Indy and make it the title game," another user replied.

"No one wants Iowa boring ass in the title game…" another tweeted. "Nebraska about damn time you do this conference a favor and beat Iowa."

"No division in cfb get subsidized by its intra-conference counterpart quite like the Big Ten West," remarked Jon Wilner.

Which outcome are you most routing for?