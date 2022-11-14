Big Ten Coach Is Keeping Quarterback Decision A Mystery

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

Indiana's Tom Allen is looking to keep Big Ten opponents guessing when it comes to the Hoosier's starting quarterback.

At Monday's media session, Allen revealed that he hasn't named a starter for Saturday's game "at this time."

Per SB Nation's L.C. Norton: "Tom Allen says the goal at quarterback is to put the team in a position to win. Says they'll evaluate the performance of the quarterbacks throughout the week. Does not name a starter."

Junior Connor Bazelak was QB1 for IU in Week 11's blowout loss to Ohio State after coming off an injury. However, he was quickly replaced with underclassmen Dexter Williams II who completed 6-of-19 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns, gaining another 46 yards on 16 carries.

Bazelak started the teams first eight games prior to getting hurt, but Williams showed flashes of playmaking ability against one of the best teams in the country.

Indiana has until noon ET on Saturday to figure it out, when they travel to Michigan State for a B1G matchup against the 5-5 Spartans.