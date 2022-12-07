Big Ten Commissioner Announces His Decision On Expansion

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren doesn't plan on making any more additions to the already-growing conference.

USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten in 2024, moving the conference to 16 teams.

Warren says the conference is done expanding "for now," per college football insider Brett McMurphy.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey expressed a similar sentiment. His conference doesn't plan on adding anymore teams on top of Oklahoma and Texas, which will join in 2025.

"I'm not a recruiter. Moving to 16 is our focus, but I won't predict what others will do," Sankey said.

Both the Big Ten and SEC will have to deal with the possible challenges that come with 16-team super conferences. With that in mind, it makes sense that both of these commissioners are reluctant to consider further expansion.