Big Ten Commissioner Responds To Failed CFB Playoff Expansion

On Friday the college football world learned that the College Football Playoff won’t be expanding until the 2026-27 season, at the earliest. Who stood in the way? That would be the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12, per a report.

Despite voting against expansion, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren still one day wants to see the postseason expanded. But it’s clear he, along with conference leaders from the ACC and Pac-12, wasn’t in favor of the specific format voted on during Friday’s meeting.

Warren reaffirmed his support of playoff expansion in a statement on Friday night.

“To be very clear, the Big Ten Conference supports expansion of the college football playoff system — for our student-athletes, member institutions and fans,” Warren said in a statement. “Expansion provides increased opportunities, exposure and value for our member institutions, student-athletes, coaches, football teams and athletic programs.

“I trust that we will continue to collectively address the unresolved matters and move forward with expansion for the greater good of college football.”

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren on CFP expansion. pic.twitter.com/HGeRyerVwg — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) February 19, 2022

There is a bit of contradiction here. If Kevin Warren wanted expansion in any form he would’ve voted for it on Friday. But it’s clear he didn’t support the specific format voted on.

So where does the College Football Playoff go from here? The four-team playoff will continue through the 2025-26 season, meaning we’re going to be seeing much of the same.

College football’s in a pretty bad spot. Don’t expect much to change in coming years.