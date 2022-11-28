Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided.

Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.

A lot of media pundits think that this loss eliminated the Buckeyes from the College Football Playoff, but don't tell that to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. He thinks that both the Buckeyes and Wolverines are two of the four best teams in the country.

“One hundred percent,” Warren said, via The Comeback. "Clearly, Michigan and Ohio State are two of the best four teams in the country, and I think today proved it. Great football game. Epic football game. Without a doubt, I think they are clearly two of the best football teams in the country.”

It's not surprising that Warren would say this. After all, both colleges are in the Big Ten so he has to pump them up since he's the commissioner.

At the end of the day, it'll be up to the CFP Committee with regard to whether the Buckeyes make it or not.