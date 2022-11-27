Big Ten Commissioner Was Asked If Ohio State Deserves College Football Playoff Invite

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren doesn't believe Ohio State's loss in their "instant classic" vs. Michigan should remove them from the College Football Playoff picture.

Speaking to ESPN.com, the B1G boss attempted to make the case that the conference should "without a doubt" place two teams in the CFP.

"One hundred percent," Warren said. "Clearly, Michigan and Ohio State are two of the best four teams in the country, and I think today proved it. Great football game. Epic football game. Without a doubt, I think I think they are clearly two of the best football teams in the country."

Michigan advances to the Big Ten title game next week and has all but locked up a playoff berth with Saturday's win. 11-1 Ohio State, however, remains in limbo for the time being. But that shouldn't be the case Warren says:

"This was a really good football game from start to finish," Warren explained. "These are two powerhouse teams and clearly two of the top four teams in all of college football."

"You look at all the games you watch. Put even the rankings to the side. If you ask yourself, who are the teams that are better than these two football teams in the country? These are two of the four best teams in the country. By far."