Big Ten Conference Considering Significant Division Change

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

This past year the NCAA relaxed its previous rule on college football conferences requiring divisions in order to determine conference championship games. Now it appears the Big Ten is ready to mull a change.

Speaking to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said that the conference intends to address the future of divisions at its upcoming spring meeting. Warren said that the future of divisions is on the conference's list of "very important items."

"We have a list of very important items and the future of our divisions is one of those important items. It's already been teed up," Warren said.

This might not be an issue were it not for the current state of the Big Ten Conference. The top teams in the East division are simply miles ahead of their West division counterparts.

Since the Big Ten split into East and West divisions in 2014, the East has won it eight straight times, with the last four all coming by double digits.

That trend is largely expected to continue this weekend with 12-0 Michigan taking on 8-4 Purdue. The Wolverines are favored by 17 points over the Boilermakers.

Meanwhile, Ohio State and even Penn State have better overall and in-conference records this season.

Abolishing divisions doesn't just make sense at this point, it seems inevitable.