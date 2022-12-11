Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south.

On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA.

The day prior, Hood revealed that Michigan State was no longer in his future. Saying:

After a lot of thought and consideration I have decided to decommit from MSU. I would like to thank Coach [Mel] Tucker, Coach [Harlon] Barnett, and the rest of the staff for believing and taking a chance on me. I would like to thank the MSU fans as well for their support and encouragement throughout my commitment and recruiting process.

Now Hood stays closer to home and joins Hugh Freeze and Co. as they try to rebuild the Auburn Tigers back into an SEC power.