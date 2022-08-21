Big Ten Could Look To Add Longtime ACC Football Power

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Florida State Seminoles cheerleaders run with flags on the field during the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Realignment has been one of the biggest storylines in college football each of the last two years.

Texas and Oklahoma announced their plan to move to the SEC in 2025 last year and then USC and UCLA followed that up by announcing their plans to move to the Big Ten in 2024.

College football is potentially going to have two super conferences (SEC, Big Ten) in the next decade, which means schools in the other conferences will be scrambling to get into one of them.

One school that could look to realign is Florida State. FSU President Richard McCullough spoke about it over the weekend and confirmed that he's doing a lot of homework on it.

"It's something I'm spending a lot of time on and we're getting a lot of help. We're trying to do anything we can to think about how we remain competitive. Florida State is expected to win. We're going to be very aggressive," McCullough said.

FSU has been in the ACC since 1992 and had one of the best football teams in the conference for over two decades. Yes, the Seminoles have fallen off a little bit as of late, but they're still a lucrative option for the Big Ten or SEC, especially if they can get back on track.

We'll have to see if they decide to jump ship in the next few years.