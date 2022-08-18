Big Ten Fans Get Exciting News On Future Football Schedules

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Vonn Bell #11 and Joshua Perry #37 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Big Ten announced its massive new television deal on Thursday morning.

The conference will be getting $7 billion over the next several years from NBC, CBS, and FOX as all three will televise the football games each week starting next year.

According to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, there's a small wrinkle in this deal. One network won't be able to control the first pick of a top game every week.

There will be a draft that allows each network to have the top game at different times.

This is a good way of ensuring that each network gets what they want. If it were the other way around, two of the networks would get boned

Next year will be the first year that ESPN doesn't televise anything Big Ten related in over 40 years.

This new television deal will run through 2030.