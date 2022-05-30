Big Ten Fans Not Happy With NCAA Baseball Tournament Snub

CARY, NC - FEBRUARY 23: NCAA baseball during a game between Wagner and Penn State at Coleman Field at USA Baseball National Training Complex on February 23, 2020 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The 2022 NCAA bracket for college baseball is officially set.

Teams will play in regional tournaments this week before super regionals start the following week. After that, the College World Series will officially get underway.

Rutgers was looking like a lock to get into the tournament until it didn't. The program was snubbed and fans aren't happy about it.

The Scarlet Knights were one of the best teams in the country this season. They finished with a 44-15 overall record and somehow didn't make the tournament.

They also had an RPI ranking of 42 and got to the Big 10 title game where they were one win away from hosting a regional.

This is definitely a snub that will live with Rutgers fans for a long time and they could use this as motivation heading into next season.