Big Ten Fans React To Conference's Division Decision News

The Big Ten is set to have some major changes soon, but they won't start next season.

According to Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, the Big Ten is going to keep the divisions for next season before changing them in 2024 once UCLA and USC join the conference.

The conference was strongly considering a change from two divisions to just one big one for next season, but there were too many problems to implement it.

This news got some mixed reactions from fans of the conference.

"This seems to make sense. Why scrap what you have when there will be a) same # of teams in the conference next year and b) same number of CFP spots and format available next year," Ralph Russo tweeted.

"Let me be the first to congratulate the Big Ten East on another win in the B1G Championship Game in 2023," another fan tweeted.

"No college football conference should be keeping divisions. They should be a thing of the past. The only way to ensure the two best teams play for a conference’s championship, and the two best teams should always be who plays for it, is to not have divisions," Mike Asti tweeted.

The 2023 Big Ten schedule is expected to be released on Monday afternoon.