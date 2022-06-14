Big Ten Football Announces Decision On Media Days

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Offensive coordinator Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes answers a question during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference head coach Urban Meyer announced his retirement and Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday morning, the schedule for Big Ten Media Days was finally released before the big event in Indianapolis.

Big Ten Media Days officially kicks off on Tuesday, July 26 and continues on July 27 from Lucas Oil Stadium. The conference announced the format will take place with 7 programs taking part on Tuesday and another seven taking part on Wednesday.



Here is when each team will hit the podium:

Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern Day 2 media sessions: Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

The 2021 Big Ten season was somewhat shocking, with the Michigan Wolverines finally taking down Ohio State and standing on the top of the conference mountain.

A win over Iowa in the Big Ten title game gave the Wolverines a shot at the College Football Playoff. While they fell in the playoff, it was a terrific season for Jim Harbaugh and company.

We'll have to wait and see what 2022 has in store.