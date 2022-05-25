Big Ten Football Coach Hints At Major Divisions Change

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

The Big Ten began discussions on major changes to the conference in recent days. Including the prospect of scrapping divisions when it comes to deciding the team's for the B1G championship game.

Now, according to Indiana head football coach Tom Allen, all signs appear to be pointing in that direction.

Per Zach Osterman of the Indy Star, "Tom Allen says he thinks the momentum is pushing toward the Big Ten eliminating divisions. 'At the end of the day, you just want equitable schedules.'"

Adding, "Allen says he sees the conference staying at nine-game league seasons. Thinks the most sensible approach in his mind is everyone keeps two permanent opponents and rotates the rest such that every four-year player visits every campus at some point in their career."

The NCAA has relaxed its rules in regards to conferences determining championship games without the use of divisions during regular season play.

The PAC-12 is the first to blaze this trail, becoming the first Power-5 conference set to play without divisions in 2022.

Perhaps the Big Ten and others will soon follow.