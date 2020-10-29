Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Message For The Big Ten

Wisconsin and Nebraska were set to play their annual Big Ten football game this weekend. The Badgers are coming off of an impressive performance against Illinois, while Nebraska was handled by Ohio State.

COVID-19 had other plans, evidently. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was the first on the team to be announced as a positive test. The Badgers also lost their third string quarterback and head coach Paul Chryst among the 12 positive tests within the program so far.

The league mandates that anyone who has a confirmed positive test has to sit out 21 days, which is a week longer than most timelines for the virus. It also didn’t have time to build in byes to the schedule, so games are canceled and deemed “no contest,” not postponed. It has turned the situation into something of a highwire act for the league to walk, and for it to knock one of the league’s conference title contenders out after just one week is pretty devastating. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum says that the Big Ten has no one to blame but itself.

“The reason why the Big Ten is different is that the Big Ten did it to themselves,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “Please don’t anyone misunderstand me, safety is paramount here, but the Big Ten has just made one mistake after another.”

.@finebaum chastises the Big Ten Conference after Wisconsin cancels their game vs. Nebraska due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. "The Big Ten has been the poster child … for what's wrong with dealing with COVID. Being safe is great, but being stupid is something else." pic.twitter.com/1dBc19NaVU — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 29, 2020

“By shutting down in August, by sitting there wasting time, and then suddenly watching everyone else play and going ‘You know, maybe we have to get back into it.’ You heard Ryan Day, Scott Frost at Nebraska,” Finebaum continued. “So the presidents of the Big Ten said ‘Okay, we will let you come back but we’re going to make it more difficult,’ and they overshot the runway.”

“There’s no reason to go 21 days. If you’re still sick after 10-14 days you don’t come back, but with no bye weeks in the Big Ten—that’s the key here, there’s no room for error, and the Big Ten has already shot itself in the foot because Wisconsin will have a very difficult time getting to the Big Ten Championship Game now because of this.”

There’s certainly something to be said about taking an abundance of caution on things, but it does seem like the Big Ten would’ve been better served trying to follow the rest of the sport, rather than holding off and then rushing back into things with guidelines that don’t seem super tenable.

[Get Up]