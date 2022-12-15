Big Ten Football Player Of The Year Announced Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: General view of the Big Ten Conference logo seen on the field during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The 2022 college football regular season has come to an end, which means it's time to hand out some awards.

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten announced its player of the year. The honor went to Michigan running back Blake Corum, who dominated for much of the regular season until an injury sidelined him.

Corum finished the season with 1,463 yards on 247 carries and scored 19 total touchdowns.

Corum finished ahead of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr in the voting.

Here's the voting breakdown from the Chicago Tribune:

Corum got five first-place and four second-place votes for 14 points, six ahead of Stroud (three firsts, two seconds) and eight more than Harrison (three firsts). Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer and Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon also received first-place votes.

Did the Big Ten make the right decision?