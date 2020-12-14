Why The Big Ten Is Getting Criticized For ACC Commissioner News

The ACC is reportedly hiring Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips as the next commissioner of the conference.

Phillips’ hire is being widely praised across college sports. He’s seen as one of the most-respected athletic directors in the country.

Yahoo! Sports’ college insider Pete Thamel reports the deal is almost done.

“The ACC board of governors has approved Jim Phillips as the league’s next commissioner. An announcement of his hiring is expected later today. He will replace the retiring John Swofford,” he reports.

While the ACC is being praised for the hire, the Big Ten is being criticized. Why? The conference’s current commissioner, Kevin Warren, hasn’t exactly received rave reviews so far.

The league bungled its football decision, first postponing the season, then canceling it, then bringing it back. Players, coaches and fans have grown frustrated with both the decision-making and the communication from the conference.

Phillips was the favorite to replace Jim Delany as the Big Ten’s commissioner, but ended up losing the job to Warren.

It will be interesting to see if the Big Ten regrets their choice down the road.

Northwestern AD Jim Phillips expected to be new ACC commisioner, sources told @Stadium. 1st report by Yahoo. Phillips was finalist last year to replace Jim Delany as Big Ten commish. “Would be a terrific hire,” ACC source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 14, 2020

Jim Phillips’ impact at Northwestern is summed up in these two photos. It’s easy to forget how campy NU’s reputation was — both stylistically and in the on-field product. He presided over a total brand transformation that made NU cool, respected and a Big Ten *peer*, not oddity. pic.twitter.com/urvelFgCyP — Gordon Voit (@GordonVoit) December 14, 2020

Big Ten absolutely blew it hiring Kevin Warren and not Phillips. https://t.co/v4eThUBoUr — Matt Baxendell (@MattBaxendell) December 14, 2020

It’s late and no one cares, but the ACC is getting a damn good commissioner in Jim Phillips. Have been here for four years and have never heard one bad word about him. Cared about everyone from student radio guys to opposing ADs Did unprecedented capital projects and TV work. — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) December 14, 2020

It’s still very early in Warren’s tenure, though, and the 2020 season has been extremely complicated for everyone.

Phillips’ hire is expected to be finalized later today.