The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Why The Big Ten Is Getting Criticized For ACC Commissioner News

Two Ohio State football helmetsNEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The ACC is reportedly hiring Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips as the next commissioner of the conference.

Phillips’ hire is being widely praised across college sports. He’s seen as one of the most-respected athletic directors in the country.

Yahoo! Sports’ college insider Pete Thamel reports the deal is almost done.

“The ACC board of governors has approved Jim Phillips as the league’s next commissioner. An announcement of his hiring is expected later today. He will replace the retiring John Swofford,” he reports.

While the ACC is being praised for the hire, the Big Ten is being criticized. Why? The conference’s current commissioner, Kevin Warren, hasn’t exactly received rave reviews so far.

The league bungled its football decision, first postponing the season, then canceling it, then bringing it back. Players, coaches and fans have grown frustrated with both the decision-making and the communication from the conference.

Phillips was the favorite to replace Jim Delany as the Big Ten’s commissioner, but ended up losing the job to Warren.

It will be interesting to see if the Big Ten regrets their choice down the road.

It’s still very early in Warren’s tenure, though, and the 2020 season has been extremely complicated for everyone.

Phillips’ hire is expected to be finalized later today.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.