Big Ten Has Reportedly A Made Decision On Divisions

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

Recent NCAA rule changes removed the requirement that FBS football conferences have divisions, and several conferences quickly did away with theirs. Will the Big Ten follow suit though?

According to Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, the Big Ten will not be changing to a division-free system in 2023. The conference plans to release its 2023 schedule in the days to come.

Per the report though, there are a number of ideas being discussed for how to best integrate USC and UCLA. A new system of protected games for to optimize for television is one of the top priorities.

"There was strong consideration to revamp from geographic divisions to a single-conference entity for 2023 but there were too many issues to implement for next season. Among the most discussed issues for Big Ten administrators and school officials include the desire to unveil one new system for USC and UCLA rather than in consecutive years, the number of protected games and television concerns," Dochterman wrote.

Prior to the 2022 season, the AAC and Pac-12 both abolished their respective divisions. The move was done in part to ensure that their conference title game would be against the teams with the best overall records and potentially give the champion a better case for making a top bowl game or even the College Football Playoff.

The Big Ten has no such pressing concern given that it has sent a representative to the CFP in six of its eight seasons.

That doesn't mean it can't happen eventually.

Will the Big Ten abolish its divisions at some point?