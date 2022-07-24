Big Ten Has Reportedly Denied Notable Media Days Request

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

The Big Ten is getting set for their annual preseason Big Ten Media Days and there are a lot of topics that will surely be addressed this week. But one outlet won't be allowed to send a representative to Indianapolis.

According to On3 Sports, the College Football Players Association has been denied permission to send reps to the Media Days this week. They had previously been granted permission to attend.

Per the report, CFBPA executive director Jason Stahl spoke to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and received the permission from Warren to attend. But in an email just last night, Big Ten senior vice president of communications Jon Schwartz rescinded the invitation on the conference's behalf.

“A primary goal of media days is to highlight student-athletes’ accomplishments as well as to kick-off the 2022 football season. In light of the media coverage yesterday, we believe attendance by CFBPA representatives at this event would distract from our student-athletes and this goal," the email reportedly said.

The move comes as Big Ten member Penn State recently began their own chapter of the College Football Player's Association. It marked one of the biggest attempts at college football player unionization in recent memory.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford would later retreat from the way his role in the formation of the chapter was portrayed in the public.

But it's clear that the Big Ten wants no part of what the CFBPA might be bringing to the table.

Given that their reversal has now been made public, we will see whether Big Ten reverses the decision again.