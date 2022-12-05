Big Ten Head Coach Getting Mentioned For Louisville Job

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view of a Louisville Cardinals helmet during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NCAA football coaching carousel spun again this weekend as it was announced that Scott Satterfield would be leaving Louisville to take over for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. With Satterfield out, a top Big Ten coach could be the top target to replace him.

On Monday, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was asked about the speculation that he might be targeted by Louisville. But he said he wasn't aware of any such speculation until being told quickly denied allegations that there was any contact between him and the Cardinals.

"I know no more than you guys do (about the Louisville job)," Brohm said, via Saturday Tradition. “I was in meetings this morning, got some texts about Twitter, so I found out on Twitter what was going on in the college world. Other than that, no more information."

Brohm is fresh off taking Purdue to the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time in program history. He's 36-34 with the team since 2017 and has led the Boilermakers to four bowl games - the second most of any Purdue coach in school history.

However, Jeff Brohm also has strong ties to the University of Louisville. On top of being born in the city of Louisville and playing five years in college for the Cardinals, he got his first college coaching gig with the Cardinals under Bobby Petrino in the early-2000s.

Louisville would certainly love to bring in a man who is not only a school legend but one with a superb coaching pedigree.

Will Jeff Brohm stay at Purdue for another year, or will Louisville find a way to get him anyway?