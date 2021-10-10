The Big Ten Made History In Sunday’s AP Poll Top 25

The Big Ten Conference made notable history in Sunday afternoon’s Associated Press top 25 poll.

The Week 7 AP Poll top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. While an SEC team, Georgia, came in at No. 1 in the top 25, the rest of the top 25 was dominated by the Big Ten Conference.

The Big Ten has five teams ranked inside the top 10 of the Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time in history.

No. 2 Iowa

No. 6 Ohio State

No. 7 Penn State

No. 8 Michigan

No. 10 Michigan State

Iowa is coming off a big home win over Penn State, while Michigan got past Nebraska, Ohio State thumped Maryland and Michigan State topped Rutgers.

POLL ALERT: Georgia a unanimous No. 1 in latest AP Top 25, grabbing regular-season top spot for first time since 1982; Iowa, Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Alabama next; Big Ten has five top-10 teams for first time ever. Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/aURGpM6txu pic.twitter.com/JvWyKVU3MT — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 10, 2021

The Big Ten is in a really good spot right now. Could the conference even make a play for two College Football Playoff teams?

If Iowa and one of Michigan/Ohio State win out, it’s certainly possible.

For now, though, the conference can simply be proud of the fact that it has five teams ranked inside the top 10 of the Associated Press top 25 poll.