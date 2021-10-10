The Spun

The Big Ten Made History In Sunday’s AP Poll Top 25

The Big Ten Conference made notable history in Sunday afternoon’s Associated Press top 25 poll.

The Week 7 AP Poll top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. While an SEC team, Georgia, came in at No. 1 in the top 25, the rest of the top 25 was dominated by the Big Ten Conference.

The Big Ten has five teams ranked inside the top 10 of the Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time in history.

  • No. 2 Iowa
  • No. 6 Ohio State
  • No. 7 Penn State
  • No. 8 Michigan
  • No. 10 Michigan State

Iowa is coming off a big home win over Penn State, while Michigan got past Nebraska, Ohio State thumped Maryland and Michigan State topped Rutgers.

The Big Ten is in a really good spot right now. Could the conference even make a play for two College Football Playoff teams?

If Iowa and one of Michigan/Ohio State win out, it’s certainly possible.

For now, though, the conference can simply be proud of the fact that it has five teams ranked inside the top 10 of the Associated Press top 25 poll.

