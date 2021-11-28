Big Ten Offensive Coordinator Fired On Sunday Morning

The end of the 2021 college football regular season has sparked a notable coaching change inside of the Big Ten.

Sunday morning, Indiana announced that offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan has been let go by the program.

That’s not the only move the program is making.

Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen is also taking a pay cut. His annual salary will decrease $200,000 each year through 2025. Allen’s contract will still run through the 2027 season, according to the release from the school.

Here’s the full announcement from Indiana:

Indiana has fired offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan. In addition, Tom Allen has taken a pay cut. pic.twitter.com/YZevLzbnYc — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 28, 2021

Indiana had a really disappointing 2021 season.

The Hoosiers went 2-10 this year, going 0-9 in conference play. This was a massive step back for the program, which contended in conference in 2020.

It’s back to the drawing board for Allen and Co.