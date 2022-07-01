Big Ten Officially Announces When USC, UCLA Will Join Conference

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

Another seismic shift in the college landscape happened on Thursday.

USC and UCLA announced that they would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten starting in 2024. We now have the exact date when both schools will officially become members of the Big Ten.

The Big Ten announced on its Twitter page that both schools will become conference members on Aug. 2, 2024. Competition will then begin in all sports during the 2024-25 academic year.

This means that USC and UCLA will play in the Pac-12 for two more seasons before making the official switch.

Both schools will get to play some of their Pac-12 rivals two more times before not playing them as much once they join the Big Ten.

On a wider scale, this could be the tip of the iceberg in terms of colleges moving to bigger conferences.