Big Ten Announces Punishment For Wisconsin Guard Brad Davison

The Big Ten has decided on a punishment for Wisconsin guard Brad Davison following his dirty play against Iowa earlier in the week.
Davison, a junior guard, has been suspended for one game.
The 6-foot-4 guard had a flagrant foul toward the end of the Badgers’ loss at No. 18 Iowa on Monday evening.
Davison took an under-the-belt shot at an Iowa player.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison has been suspended one game by the Big Ten for his foul/punch at the end of Monday night's game. He'll miss the Badgers' game against Michigan State.
— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 30, 2020
Davison has established a dirty player identity during his time in the Big Ten and this latest incident does nothing but solidify that.
Brad Davison with another crotch shot off the screen at a horrific time.
Flagrant foul with Iowa up 3 and 30 seconds left pic.twitter.com/HQ7Gkct5y6
— Mike Randle (@RandleRant) January 28, 2020
Wisconsin’s next game comes on Saturday against Michigan State.
Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.