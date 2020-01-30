The Spun

Big Ten Announces Punishment For Wisconsin Guard Brad Davison

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison hits Iowa player in groin.Big Ten Network

The Big Ten has decided on a punishment for Wisconsin guard Brad Davison following his dirty play against Iowa earlier in the week.

Davison, a junior guard, has been suspended for one game.

The 6-foot-4 guard had a flagrant foul toward the end of the Badgers’ loss at No. 18 Iowa on Monday evening.

Davison took an under-the-belt shot at an Iowa player.

Davison has established a dirty player identity during his time in the Big Ten and this latest incident does nothing but solidify that.

Wisconsin’s next game comes on Saturday against Michigan State.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.


