Big Ten Announces Punishment For Wisconsin Guard Brad Davison

The Big Ten has decided on a punishment for Wisconsin guard Brad Davison following his dirty play against Iowa earlier in the week.

Davison, a junior guard, has been suspended for one game.

The 6-foot-4 guard had a flagrant foul toward the end of the Badgers’ loss at No. 18 Iowa on Monday evening.

Davison took an under-the-belt shot at an Iowa player.

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison has been suspended one game by the Big Ten for his foul/punch at the end of Monday night's game. He'll miss the Badgers' game against Michigan State. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 30, 2020

Davison has established a dirty player identity during his time in the Big Ten and this latest incident does nothing but solidify that.

Brad Davison with another crotch shot off the screen at a horrific time. Flagrant foul with Iowa up 3 and 30 seconds left pic.twitter.com/HQ7Gkct5y6 — Mike Randle (@RandleRant) January 28, 2020

Wisconsin’s next game comes on Saturday against Michigan State.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.