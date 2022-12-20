Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring Within Conference

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle will be playing in the Big Ten next season, but it won't be for the Hoosiers.

On Tuesday, the senior QB announced that he has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan.

"Excited for the future," Tuttle tweeted. "#GoBlue."

This is the second transfer of his career after initially starting out at Utah before leaving for IU. Tuttle saw limited playing time over his four seasons in Bloomington, but helped lead Indiana to big wins over Maryland and Wisconsin.

Here's how fans reacted to the move on Twitter.

"Exactly the pickup we needed," a user replied. "Excited to have him aboard."

"Indiana QB Jack Tuttle headed to Michigan in the transfer portal 2022 team captain, was a top 200 player and 4-star in 2018 recruiting class. Will add some depth," reported James T. Yoder.

"Another solid transfer pick-up for the Wolverines," tweeted Brice Marich.

A key pick-up for UM.