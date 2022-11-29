Big Ten Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Aidan O'Connell #16 of the Purdue Boilermakers passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell is taking a leave of absence from the team.

O'Connell, who is the starting quarterback for the team, posted on social media that his brother, Sean, passed away unexpectedly before Saturday's game against Indiana. O'Connell was seen crying after the win and this was the reason why.

"My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the love and support we have received over the past few days. We are deeply saddened to share the passing of my oldest brother, Sean," O'Connell said in a statement.

"Sean was not only one of Purdue football’s biggest fans, but he was a better son, brother, and friend. He lit up any room he walked in and all that knew him to testify to his contagious joy. We trust the Lord to provide strength and hope, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time."

Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm expects O'Connell to play in Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game, but no formal announcement has been made.

Our thoughts are with the O'Connell family.