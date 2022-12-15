Big Ten Quarterback Reportedly Skipping Team's Bowl Game

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 29: The mascot of the Purdue Boilermakers runs with the flag after a score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Yet another top college football player is deciding to skip bowl season in preparation for the NFL Draft. This time, it's one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten.

According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell is expected to announce that he's skipping the upcoming Citrus Bowl versus LSU. O'Connell intends to enter the 2023 NFL Draft instead.

Over the past two seasons, O'Connell put up some of the best numbers for a Purdue quarterback in over a decade. Since 2021 he has 50 touchdowns, 7,200 passing yards and a completion rate of 67.5-percent.

Most notably, O'Connell led the Boilermakers to the Big Ten Championship in 2022 - their first-ever appearance in the conference title game.

In 2021, Aidan O'Connell had one of the best seasons for a Purdue quarterback since Curtis Painter back in the mid-2000s. He threw for 3,712 yards and 28 touchdowns - both top five marks in team history.

O'Connell also had two games with over 530 passing yards in that season - the first quarterback in school history to record two games of that many yards. He could have entered the NFL Draft last year but decided to return for one more season.

Now O'Connell might go from being a fringe prospect to one that teams might consider taking a flyer on in the middle of the draft.

Where will Aidan O'Connell go on Draft Day?