Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff.

The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself to release a statement on the matter.

The Big Ten Conference’s statement on the incident following today’s Michigan/Wisconsin mens basketball game. https://t.co/xXkNOHeOnq — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 20, 2022

“The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game,” the statement reads.

“The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”

Juwan Howard throws a punch. pic.twitter.com/HiC3y7yKvG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

Obviously, what happened between Juwan Howard and Wisconsin’s coaching staff can’t happen. After the game, Howard explained why he was so upset with the Badgers.

“I didn’t like the timeout they called, and I’m being totally honest with you,” Howard said via ESPN.com. “I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially with it being a large lead. … I thought that wasn’t fair to our guys. And so that’s what happened.”