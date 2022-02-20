The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard.MADISON, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 20: Michigan Wolverine Head Coach Juwan Howard speaks to the media about the fight after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center on February 20, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff.

The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself to release a statement on the matter.

“The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game,” the statement reads.

“The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”

Obviously, what happened between Juwan Howard and Wisconsin’s coaching staff can’t happen. After the game, Howard explained why he was so upset with the Badgers.

“I didn’t like the timeout they called, and I’m being totally honest with you,” Howard said via ESPN.com. “I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially with it being a large lead. … I thought that wasn’t fair to our guys. And so that’s what happened.”

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.