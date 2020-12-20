The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Big Ten Reportedly Makes Decision On Rule For Ohio State

Chris Olave goes up for a catch.COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 24: Dicaprio Bootle #7 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Big Ten has reportedly made a decision on its 21-day rule for Ohio State, we just don’t know what the decision is yet.

ESPN is reporting on Sunday afternoon that the league has made a decision on the 21-day sit out period for athletes who test positive.

Ohio State reportedly had multiple players test positive this week, as the Buckeyes were without 22 players against Northwestern. If the Big Ten upholds its 21-day rule, those players would likely be out for the College Football Playoff.

The Big Ten will reportedly announce its decision soon.

Ohio State football insider Tim May, meanwhile, is reporting that he’s hearing the rule will be switched to 17 days.

Big Ten fans aren’t thrilled with the idea of another rule being changed for Ohio State – the league already changed its six-game rule for the Big Ten Championship Game – but the medical community doesn’t fully agree with the 21-day rule, either.

Ohio State is set to learn its College Football Playoff fate on ESPN.

The final College Football Playoff rankings are about to be released. The selection show is currently airing on ESPN.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.