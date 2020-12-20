Big Ten Reportedly Makes Decision On Rule For Ohio State

The Big Ten has reportedly made a decision on its 21-day rule for Ohio State, we just don’t know what the decision is yet.

ESPN is reporting on Sunday afternoon that the league has made a decision on the 21-day sit out period for athletes who test positive.

Ohio State reportedly had multiple players test positive this week, as the Buckeyes were without 22 players against Northwestern. If the Big Ten upholds its 21-day rule, those players would likely be out for the College Football Playoff.

The Big Ten will reportedly announce its decision soon.

ESPN is reporting that the Big Ten will adjust its 21-day COVID protocol. I've heard this, too. The question is how much it will be reduced and if that will allow Olave, Browning, Chrisman, etc. to play in the CFP if OSU, as expected, is in it. — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) December 20, 2020

Ohio State football insider Tim May, meanwhile, is reporting that he’s hearing the rule will be switched to 17 days.

Rece Davis said the Big Ten has given OSU its decision on the 21-day COVID rule. But ESPN doesn't know what that decision is. Expectation in recent days is a reduction to 17 days per @TIM_MAYsports . — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) December 20, 2020

Big Ten fans aren’t thrilled with the idea of another rule being changed for Ohio State – the league already changed its six-game rule for the Big Ten Championship Game – but the medical community doesn’t fully agree with the 21-day rule, either.

Ohio State is set to learn its College Football Playoff fate on ESPN.

The final College Football Playoff rankings are about to be released. The selection show is currently airing on ESPN.