Big Ten Reportedly Wants 1 School More Than Any Other

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 01: Dylan McCaffrey #10 of the Michigan Wolverines tries to outrun the tackle of Daelin Hayes #9 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 1, 2018 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame won the game 24-17. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With the impending addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, everyone wants to know what the next team to join them via expansion may be. But the answer to that one is obvious.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the one school that the Big Ten wants to add more than any other is Notre Dame. The report comes amid rumors that the Big Ten will try to pry more schools from the Pac-12.

But according to Rittenberg, the Big Ten is going to devote their future energies to bringing Notre Dame into the fold. They're the school they've always wanted.

Notre Dame is an obvious pick to the join the Big Ten. Despite their current relationship with the ACC, the Fighting Irish share much closer proximity to nearly half the conference.

South Bend is within driving distance of Indiana, Purdue, Illinois, Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State alone.

But Notre Dame has been stubbornly independent for their entire history save for rare instances such as the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. That hasn't always been to their benefit though.

Notre Dame's lack of a conference title game to play means that they essentially need to be undefeated in the regular season for College Football Playoff consideration. The Big Ten can offer them that easier path into the national title conversation.

Will the Big Ten be successful in recruiting Notre Dame?