According to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Big Ten is set to re-vote on its decision to postpone the 2020 college football season. The vote is expected to come in the next 72 hours.

Friday night, ESPN reported that the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force would be giving a presentation to a subcommittee of league presidents and chancellors, outlining new testing options to make returning to play safer. That presentation took place on Saturday.

So far, there’s no word on whether the presentation did enough to sway the league’s brass.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg confirmed Thamel’s report, adding that the vote could come as soon as Sunday.

Sources: The Big Ten presentation by the Return to Competition Task Force has ended successfully today. The full 14 Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents will meet tomorrow are expected to vote on return to play in next 72 hours. Today is the step before the step. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 12, 2020

Sources: The Big Ten medical subcommittee has concluded its presentation today to the steering committee of league presidents. This now advances to the full council of presidents/chancellors, who could vote on a return to competition as early as Sunday. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 12, 2020

According to multiple reports, the season was postponed after an 11-3 vote by the league’s presidents. The league would need nine schools to vote in favor of playing the season this fall to overturn that result.

The Big Ten medical evidence being presented today has to be buttoned up. Ultimately, six presidents would have to change their minds. Original vote 11-3. Nine must vote in favor in order to return to play, but we're not even there yet. Today 1st step. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) September 12, 2020

The earliest the season could start would be October 17. In that scenario, you could expect to see the league play well into December.

It’s fair to assume that the Big Ten’s decision in the coming days will be final – at least when it comes to the idea of one of its teams being considered for the College Football Playoff.

Meanwhile, two other major leagues – the Big 12 and the ACC – kicked off this week. The SEC is slated to start two weeks from now.