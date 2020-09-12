The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Big Ten Set To Re-Vote On 2020 College Football Season In Next 72 Hours

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

According to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Big Ten is set to re-vote on its decision to postpone the 2020 college football season. The vote is expected to come in the next 72 hours.

Friday night, ESPN reported that the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force would be giving a presentation to a subcommittee of league presidents and chancellors, outlining new testing options to make returning to play safer. That presentation took place on Saturday.

So far, there’s no word on whether the presentation did enough to sway the league’s brass.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg confirmed Thamel’s report, adding that the vote could come as soon as Sunday.

According to multiple reports, the season was postponed after an 11-3 vote by the league’s presidents. The league would need nine schools to vote in favor of playing the season this fall to overturn that result.

The earliest the season could start would be October 17. In that scenario, you could expect to see the league play well into December.

It’s fair to assume that the Big Ten’s decision in the coming days will be final – at least when it comes to the idea of one of its teams being considered for the College Football Playoff.

Meanwhile, two other major leagues – the Big 12 and the ACC – kicked off this week. The SEC is slated to start two weeks from now.


About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]