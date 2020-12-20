Fans React To Big Ten Changing Rules Again For Ohio State

The Spun

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day.

The Big Ten has already changed the rules once for Ohio State, eliminating the six-game requirement for the Big Ten Championship Game.

The league appears to be on the verge of changing another rule for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State beat Northwestern in the league’s championship game on Saturday, 22-10. The Buckeyes didn’t play very well, but they were missing 22 players, several of which were probably out due to COVID-19 (though that hasn’t been officially confirmed).

The Big Ten’s current rules mandate that any player who tests positive be out for 21 days. If the league upholds that rule, the players who were out on Saturday would not be able to return for a College Football Playoff game.

Ryan Day hinted on Saturday that the rule could be changed.

While much of the Big Ten is probably upset with the league for changing the rules again for Ohio State, the 21-day rule goes against CDC guidelines. It’s far harsher than any rule implemented by other leagues and probably should’ve been changed weeks ago.

Still, the Big Ten is facing criticism for bending the knee to Ohio State once again.

The official College Football Playoff field will be announced at noon E.T. today.

Ohio State is expected to land the No. 3 seed.


