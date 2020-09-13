Report: At Least 1 Big Ten School Still Likely Voting ‘No’

The Big Ten is reportedly on the verge of re-voting on the 2020 college football season and there’s optimism that a change in decision is coming.

According to multiple reports, the Big Ten is expected vote again, as soon as Sunday night, and many within the league are feeling good about a fall season. The league is reportedly targeting mid-October for a start date.

“Those people told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel they expect the Big Ten’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors will vote to start the season, with the target date Oct. 17,” the report states. “Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa were the three schools that voted to play. Nine votes will be needed to reverse the original decision, and Wisconsin is expected to vote yes this time.”

Plan to start Big Ten football on Oct. 17 expected to be approved—Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. https://t.co/B03wYxChny — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) September 13, 2020

While the Big Ten might vote to play football this fall, that doesn’t mean that everyone is on board with the decision.

Multiple schools could still vote “no.” One of those schools is likely to be Rutgers, per the latest report from News 12 in New Jersey.

Every indication is Rutgers will vote no. So does the league continue with only the Yes schools? (Might line up with the shortened schedule if so.) Would RU have any claim to resulting tv money? How could they? https://t.co/ucogfNb0ZI — Kurt Siegelin (@kurtsiegelin) September 13, 2020

Rutgers might not be the only school to vote no, but as long as the league gets nine “yes” votes, they should be good to go for October.

Stay tuned.