Big Ten Star Announces He's Skipping Team's Bowl Game

After a 10-2 season that saw them finish with the third-best record in the Big Ten, Penn State are expected to receive a big bowl game to compete in later this year. But one of their biggest stars won't be joining them for it.

According to ProFootballTalk, star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. won't play for the Nittany Lions in their upcoming bowl game. He intends to enter the 2023 NFL Draft instead.

"I have decided to forego our bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft,” Porter said in a statement. “From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this next chapter.”

Porter ends his career at Penn State as a three-time All-Big Ten selection. In four years with the Nittany Lions he had 113 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and 20 passes defended.

Joey Porter Jr. grades out as one of the top overall players in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's up there with Georgia's Kelee Ringo and South Carolina's Cam Smith for the top cornerback and will likely be a first-round pick.

There's not a whole lot more Porter could have done to improve his draft position given that the Nittany Lions are neither in a conference championship nor the College Football Playoff.

