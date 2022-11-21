Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield.

According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison.

Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help the Badgers to a 15-14 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

The upperclassman tallied a season-high 98 yards on 21 carries, making several key plays for Wisconsin in the second half. Adding to the 92 yards the team received from fellow RB Braelon Allen who has also struggled with injuries this year.

A former Clemson transfer, Mellusi suffered a late-season ACL tear in 2021 before fighting back and breaking his arm in the sixth game against Northwestern.

Asked about how it felt in his return, Mellusi said there was definitely some discomfort but its nothing a win couldn't alleviate.