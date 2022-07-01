Big Ten Waiting To Hear From Notre Dame: Fans React

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: Wide receiver Chris Brown #2 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the football against safety Vonn Bell #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes (back) and cornerback Eli Apple #13 (front) during the third quarter of the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 44-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Notre Dame has been independent as a football program for almost its entire history. But the opportunity to join the Big Ten is upon them and now the world is waiting to see what they decide.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported on Friday that the Big Ten has held off on extending an invitation to Pac-12 titans Oregon and Washington. The reason for that is they are apparently waiting for a decision from Notre Dame.

Just yesterday the Big Ten added USC and UCLA, effectively crippling the Pac-12 in the process. Bringing Oregon and Washington aboard might seal the conference's fate.

But as many college football analysts have stated, the Big Ten want to add the one school that they've desired for years: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Right now, fans are having a bit of a laugh at Oregon and Washington for trying and so far failing to bolt for the Big Ten:

Notre Dame is currently a member of the ACC for all sports except football (independent), and men's ice hockey.

This is hardly the first time that the Big Ten has tried to bring Notre Dame into the fold. While they were successful in bringing on their men's ice hockey program, their previous efforts to get the whole program - including football - have been met with failure.

But with the way the college sports conference landscape is being reshaped, it may benefit Notre Dame now more than ever before to pick a conference for good.

Will Notre Dame join the Big Ten?