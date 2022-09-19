Big Ten Wide Receiver Suffers Season Ending Injury

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 11: A general view of TCF Bank Stadium during the game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Northwestern Wildcats on October 11, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have rushed out to a 3-0 start while outscoring their non-conference opponents by 130 points. Unfortunately, they're going to have to begin their in-conference games without one of their most important players.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Golden Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell suffered a low leg injury and requires surgery. He is now set to miss the rest of the season.

Autman-Bell led Minnesota in receiving last year and leads the team in receiving yards and receptions through the first three games of the season. He has 11 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown.

Sadly, the injury to Autman-Bell will very likely spell the end of his college playing career as well. He will finish his time at Minnesota with 1,970 receiving yards - the ninth-most in school history.

Through three games, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have averaged 49.7 points while allowing only less than six per game. Their offense is eighth in the FBS while their defense is fifth.

But those wins haven't exactly come against the best that the Power Five has to offer. They beat New Mexico State in Week 1 before stomping Western Illinois in Week 2.

Beating Colorado was a much more impressive beat given that they're in the Pac-12. But Colorado had already lost to TCU and Air Force before.

Suffice it to say, Minnesota will probably find their Big Ten opponents a lot more challenging - especially now that Chris Autman-Bell is gone.