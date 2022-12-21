'Big-Time' Quarterback Recruit Flipped His Commitment This Morning

EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 15: The Oregon Ducks cheerleaders run onto the field against of the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on September 15, 2012 at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Late Tuesday night football fans received news that a "big-time" quarterback would be flipping his commitment today.

"Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow. Get some sleep, ladies and gentlemen, it's going to be a wild ride," Ari Wasserman of the Athletic said.

Some thought Baylor commit Austin Novosad would flip his commitment to Oregon. Others believed it would be five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada flipping from Florida to Miami.

Well, one of those happened. Four-star quarterback Austin Novosad flipped his commitment from the Bears to the Ducks on Wednesday morning.

He announced the news in a message on Twitter.

"Sco Ducks," he said simply.

Novosad is the No. 9 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports. He'll have the opportunity to sit behind Bo Nix for a season if he ends up going to Eugene.

It's a big win for Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, but a big loss for Baylor coach Dave Aranda.