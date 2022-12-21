'Big-Time' Quarterback Recruit Flipped His Commitment This Morning
Late Tuesday night football fans received news that a "big-time" quarterback would be flipping his commitment today.
"Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow. Get some sleep, ladies and gentlemen, it's going to be a wild ride," Ari Wasserman of the Athletic said.
Some thought Baylor commit Austin Novosad would flip his commitment to Oregon. Others believed it would be five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada flipping from Florida to Miami.
Well, one of those happened. Four-star quarterback Austin Novosad flipped his commitment from the Bears to the Ducks on Wednesday morning.
He announced the news in a message on Twitter.
"Sco Ducks," he said simply.
Novosad is the No. 9 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports. He'll have the opportunity to sit behind Bo Nix for a season if he ends up going to Eugene.
It's a big win for Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, but a big loss for Baylor coach Dave Aranda.